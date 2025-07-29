ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
10975 visitors online
News Video Situation at front
671 0

Fighters of 3rd SAB destroy occupiers in dugouts and attack enemy truck and ammunition depot. VIDEO

In the Kharkiv region, soldiers of the 3rd Separate Assault Brigade are killing Russian invaders in dugouts and attacking an enemy truck and ammunition depot.

The video was published on the Butusov Plus Telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

See more: Defense forces destroy enemy UAV command post, strike infantry, drones, truck, and armored vehicles. VIDEO

Author: 

Russian Army (9719) liquidation (2635) 3rd SAB (332)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on YouTube
 
 