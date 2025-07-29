2 304 11
Russian invader hid in bushes and then threw his rifle at "Madyar’s Birds’" kamikaze drone. VIDEO
Operators of the 414th Separate Brigade of Strike UAVs "Madyar's Birds" continue to destroy Russian assault forces.
Ukrainian defenders shared new footage of eliminating occupiers on their social media, Censor.NET reports.
The released video shows a Russian invader hiding in bushes, but a kamikaze drone still took him out.
