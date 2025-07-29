ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
10356 visitors online
News Video Situation at front
2 304 11

Russian invader hid in bushes and then threw his rifle at "Madyar’s Birds’" kamikaze drone. VIDEO

Operators of the 414th Separate Brigade of Strike UAVs "Madyar's Birds" continue to destroy Russian assault forces.

Ukrainian defenders shared new footage of eliminating occupiers on their social media, Censor.NET reports.

The released video shows a Russian invader hiding in bushes, but a kamikaze drone still took him out.

Watch more: Two drones chase occupier to death in forest belt. VIDEO 18+

Author: 

Russian Army (9727) liquidation (2635) 414 Magyar Birds (21)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on YouTube
 
 