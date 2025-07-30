USF operators destroyed "Gvozdika" self-propelled gun, Buk-M1 air defence missile system and other enemy equipment despite active electronic warfare countermeasures.. VIDEO

In the Novopavlivka direction, operators of the 413th "Reid" Battalion of the Unmanned Systems Forces are successfully working even in the face of dense enemy electronic warfare.

This was reported by the press service of the USF, Censor.NET informs.

Among the ruins of an industrial facility, they found a SAM "Buk-M1" launcher. The first hit forced the occupiers to change their position, and the second hit to the radar antenna disabled the launcher.

Russian EW systems also failed to prevent other targets from being hit. In particular, the 2C1 "Gvozdika" self-propelled artillery system and a trailed howitzer.

In addition, the battalion's operators accurately hit a Russian armoured personnel carrier with its crew, destroyed an "Ural" truck, and disabled a KAMAZ and a UAZ.