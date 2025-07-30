Russian command in the Lyman direction displays extreme brutality toward its own troops. Occupation forces are literally pushed into death fields where hundreds of their predecessors’ bodies remain forever.

At the same time, medical care, food, and even basic water supplies are critically lacking or completely absent in some areas. As a result, there has been a noticeable increase in voluntary surrenders of Russian soldiers within the area of responsibility of the 66th Separate Mechanized Brigade named after Prince Mstyslav the Brave, Censor.NET reports.

