Drones attack factory in Penza, Russia: "The factory is being bombed!". VIDEO

In the morning, explosions were heard in Penza, Russia. Drones attacked one of the industrial enterprises.

The video was published by the media, Censor.NET reports.

The attack was also confirmed by the governor of the region, Melnichenko.

"Enemy drones attacked one of our industrial enterprises again. There were no casualties or damage. There is a fire on the territory of the enterprise, which is being extinguished. I am at the scene of the incident, where emergency response services are working. For security reasons, temporary restrictions on mobile internet are in place in the region," he said.

