Burning occupier writhes in bushes after attack by Ukrainian kamikaze drone. VIDEO 18+

A Ukrainian drone operator eliminated an occupier who tried to throw an anti-tank mine at the position of the Defence Forces in the Siversk direction.

According to Censor.NET, a video of the soldier's successful combat work was posted on social media.

"The Russian infantryman thought he was carrying an anti-tank mine to blow up one of the Ukrainian positions, but it turned out he was carrying his own death. After being hit by the FPV drone, he got tangled in concertina wire and spectacularly ended his ‘special operation.’ The footage was provided by the aerial reconnaissance unit of the Incognito Battalion, 54th Separate Mechanized Brigade, Siversky front direction," the video commentary states.

