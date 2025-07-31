ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
9471 visitors online
News Video
2 614 4

Russian pilots dropped GAB on their own infantry positions in Donetsk region. VIDEO

In the Donetsk region, Russian aviation dropped guided aerial bomb (GAB) on its own infantry positions, but the aerial bomb did not detonate.

According to Censor.NET, the detonation was triggered by drone operators from the 30th Separate Mechanized Brigade named after Prince Kostiantyn Ostrozkyi. They detonated the bomb and destroyed the enemy position.

Watch more: "Denfix" ghost of sky hunts drones and missiles from upgraded MiG-29. VIDEO

Author: 

air force (583) Russian Army (9736) odd things (62) 30th separate mechanized brigade (66) GAB (283)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Facebook
 
 