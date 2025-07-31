Russian pilots dropped GAB on their own infantry positions in Donetsk region. VIDEO

In the Donetsk region, Russian aviation dropped guided aerial bomb (GAB) on its own infantry positions, but the aerial bomb did not detonate.

According to Censor.NET, the detonation was triggered by drone operators from the 30th Separate Mechanized Brigade named after Prince Kostiantyn Ostrozkyi. They detonated the bomb and destroyed the enemy position.

