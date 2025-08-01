ENG
Russian ’waiting’ drone kills civilian near Siversk who picked it up and placed it in his moped. VIDEO 18+

Near Siversk in Donetsk region, an operator of a Russian "waiting" drone killed a civilian man who picked up the UAV and placed it in the trunk of his moped.

According to Censor.NET, the murder of the civilian was recorded by the camera of another drone.

"Near Siversk, a local resident died after attempting to pick up an enemy 'waiting' drone, which was remotely detonated by a Russian operator," the commentary to the footage states.

Viewer discretion advised — not recommended for individuals who are psychologically sensitive!

