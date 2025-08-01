ENG
UAV operators of 33rd SMB eliminate Russian infantry. VIDEO

UAV operators of the 33rd Separate Mechanized Brigade (SMB) of the Armed Forces of Ukraine are eliminating Russian infantry with kamikaze drone strikes and payload drops.

The corresponding video was published on the unit's channel, Censor.NET reports.

