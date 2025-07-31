ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
9441 visitors online
News Video Drones against occupiers
1 379 4

Running and hiding didn’t save occupiers from meeting drone. VIDEO

FPV drones of the WORMBUSTERS unit from the 414th Brigade of the Unmanned Systems Forces eliminated two Russian occupiers trying to hide in the ruins.

The corresponding video was published on the unit's channel, Censor.NET reports.

Watch more: Burning occupier writhes in bushes after attack by Ukrainian kamikaze drone. VIDEO 18+

Author: 

drones (2655) Unmanned Systems Forces (125) 414 Magyar Birds (22)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on X/Twitter
 
 