1 379 4
Running and hiding didn’t save occupiers from meeting drone. VIDEO
FPV drones of the WORMBUSTERS unit from the 414th Brigade of the Unmanned Systems Forces eliminated two Russian occupiers trying to hide in the ruins.
The corresponding video was published on the unit's channel, Censor.NET reports.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password