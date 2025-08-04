4 994 9
Russian tried to shoot back at kamikaze drone but was eliminated by 3rd SAB operator. VIDEO
In the Kharkiv region, fighters of the 3rd Separate Assault Brigade (SAB) eliminated enemy infantry in a tree line, field, and shelters. Our drones also struck a truck, destroying enemy motorcycles and guns.
The corresponding video was published on the Butusov Plus telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password