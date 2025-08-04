Russian tried to shoot back at kamikaze drone but was eliminated by 3rd SAB operator. VIDEO

In the Kharkiv region, fighters of the 3rd Separate Assault Brigade (SAB) eliminated enemy infantry in a tree line, field, and shelters. Our drones also struck a truck, destroying enemy motorcycles and guns.

The corresponding video was published on the Butusov Plus telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

