Russians send women assault fighters to attack Pokrovsk. VIDEO 18+

A Ukrainian drone operator in the Pokrovsk direction eliminated a Russian assault fighter, who turned out to be a woman.

According to Censor.NET, the video showing the last moments of the female occupier’s life was published on the page of the 3rd Operational Assignment Brigade "Spartan" named after Colonel Petro Bolbochan of the National Guard of Ukraine.

"Russia has begun sending women to assault the Pokrovsk direction. During active fighting, we have seen many, assault fighters on crutches, former prisoners, occupiers under the influence of drugs. However, a woman, this is a first. Spartan drones do not choose: everyone who comes to Ukrainian soil is an enemy who will be eliminated" the commentary to the video reads.

Viewer discretion advised — not recommended for individuals who are psychologically sensitive!

