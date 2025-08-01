5 153 15
Two fighters of 63rd SMB eliminated occupier who attempted solo assault on Ukrainian positions. VIDEO
Two fighters of the 63rd Separate Mechanized Brigade (SMB) eliminated a Russian soldier in close-quarters combat who single-handedly attacked Ukrainian positions.
According to Censor.NET, a video with fragments of the battle with the occupier was posted on social media.
