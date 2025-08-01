ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
11841 visitors online
News Video Close-quarters combat
5 153 15

Two fighters of 63rd SMB eliminated occupier who attempted solo assault on Ukrainian positions. VIDEO

Two fighters of the 63rd Separate Mechanized Brigade (SMB) eliminated a Russian soldier in close-quarters combat who single-handedly attacked Ukrainian positions.

According to Censor.NET, a video with fragments of the battle with the occupier was posted on social media.

See more: Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 1,054,200 people (+940 per day), 11,068 tanks, 30,944 artillery systems, 23,068 armored combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Author: 

Russian Army (9741) elimination (5554) battles (175) 63rd SMB (85)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on YouTube
 
 