ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
11663 visitors online
News Video War crimes of Russia
9 326 20

Occupier shoots civilian attempting to evacuate from Udachne village in Donetsk region. VIDEO 18+

A video has been published online documenting a war crime committed by a Russian serviceman in the Ukrainian village of Udachne in Donetsk region.

According to Censor.NET, the footage shows an occupier ambushing and shooting a civilian walking along the road.

"The Russian war criminal shoots a civilian resident who was waiting for an opportunity to evacuate from the village of Udachne, Donetsk region," the post’s author commented.

Warning: Not recommended for viewers with a sensitive psyche!

Watch more: Occupiers shot civilian on bicycle in village of Torske in Donetsk region. VIDEO from drone

Author: 

shoot (170) Donetsk region (4226) Pokrovskyy district (639) Udachne (13)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on X/Twitter
 
 