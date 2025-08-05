Occupier shoots civilian attempting to evacuate from Udachne village in Donetsk region. VIDEO 18+

A video has been published online documenting a war crime committed by a Russian serviceman in the Ukrainian village of Udachne in Donetsk region.

According to Censor.NET, the footage shows an occupier ambushing and shooting a civilian walking along the road.

"The Russian war criminal shoots a civilian resident who was waiting for an opportunity to evacuate from the village of Udachne, Donetsk region," the post’s author commented.

Warning: Not recommended for viewers with a sensitive psyche!

