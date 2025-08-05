Ivan Franko Group unit fighters destroy dozen and half vehicles in Pokrovsk direction. VIDEO

A video has been published online showing fragments of the combat work of drone operators from the Ivan Franko Group in the Pokrovsk direction.

As reported by Censor.NET, the footage captures moments of successful strikes on the occupiers’ support vehicles.

"When we take interest in a particular logistics route, it means movement there will be shut down for a long time; anyone who violates the movement regime will be taken out. This time, about 15 Russian vehicles were destroyed by the IFG on the Pokrovsk direction during a combat sortie," the fighters said in a comment to the video.

