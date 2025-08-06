ENG
Defense Forces destroy tank, 4 vehicles, and 6 enemy positions in South-Slobozhanskyi direction. VIDEO

Aerial reconnaissance pilots of the strike UAV unit "STRIX" unit from the Kharkiv Border Detachment are attacking Russian equipment in the South-Slobozhanskyi direction. The border guards’ FPV drones destroyed a tank, four vehicles, and six enemy positions.

The corresponding video was published on the State Border Guard Service's telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

