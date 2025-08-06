Zelenskyy on anniversary of Kursk operation: One of most important chapters of war, 1,300 kilometers of Russian territory were under our control. VIDEO

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasized in a video address that the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ Kursk operation has become "one of the most important chapters of the war."

According to Censor.NET, the video was published on the President's telegram channel.

"All day in Sumy region — with our brigades, heroic men and women who actively defend our land, who carried out our offensive operation in Kursk.

Today marks the anniversary of the Kursk operation, truly a Ukrainian historic operation. We shifted the war onto the aggressor state’s territory and continue to operate there. We proved, when many spoke of a deadlock and were disappointed in Ukraine — that Ukrainians know how to act correctly. And we proved that many Russian threats were a bluff."

I want to thank all our warriors today: every soldier, sergeant, officer, all participants of the Kursk operation. One thousand three hundred kilometers of Russian territory were under our control. This forced the Russians not only to pull back their forces from Donetsk but also to seek help from North Korea. We disrupted the Russian plan to launch an offensive on Sumy and Kharkiv. Our troops captured over a thousand Russian prisoners in Kursk, enabling the unblocking of even complex prisoner exchanges. This is one of the most important chapters of the war," Zelenskyy emphasized.