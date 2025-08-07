Partisan sets relay cabinet on fire on railway near occupied village of Burchak in Zaporizhzhia region. VIDEO

A partisan from the "AntiSmersh" movement destroyed a relay cabinet on the railway near the village of Burchak in the Zaporizhzhia region.

According to Censor.NET, underground sources noted that the enemy was using this line to transport ammunition and supplies from occupied Crimea to the Zaporizhzhia region.

