ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
12457 visitors online
News Video
1 591 5

Partisan sets relay cabinet on fire on railway near occupied village of Burchak in Zaporizhzhia region. VIDEO

A partisan from the "AntiSmersh" movement destroyed a relay cabinet on the railway near the village of Burchak in the Zaporizhzhia region.

According to Censor.NET, underground sources noted that the enemy was using this line to transport ammunition and supplies from occupied Crimea to the Zaporizhzhia region.

Watch more: Two Russians watching UAV attack on railway station in town of Salsk: "That’s fifth one. Loud. This is Pearl Harbor for our trains!". VIDEO

Author: 

railroad (145) Zaporizka region (1384) partisans (73) Vasylivskyy district (69) Burchak (1)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on X/Twitter
 
 