Border guards eliminated enemy infantry and destroyed motor vehicles, cars, and armored vehicles in Donetsk region. VIDEO

UAV operators of the "Phoenix" unit of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine continue to eliminate the enemy from the sky. A video has appeared online showing yet another series of failed attempts by Russian invaders to escape the precise strikes of Ukrainian drones in Donetsk region.

The footage shows enemy infantry, motor vehicles, cars, and even armored vehicles coming under drone attacks. No maneuvers or escapes saved the occupiers from destruction, reports Censor.NET.

