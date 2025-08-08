Surviving Russian soldier on attempt to storm Ukrainian positions: "We tried to advance in groups. We got hit so hard we still can’t pull back". VIDEO

A video has been published online showing a surviving Russian soldier describing a failed assault on Ukrainian positions.

According to Censor.NET, the Russian serviceman said several assault groups were advancing during the operation. His group has been cut off and is unable to retreat.

Warning: Foul language!

