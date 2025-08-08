ENG
414th Brigade drones set ablaze Russian MT-LB with cannon. VIDEO

FPV drones of the 414th Brigade of the Unmanned Systems Forces (USF) are systematically destroying enemy artillery.

The corresponding video was published on the WORMBUSTERS unit's channel, Censor.NET reports.

Watch more: Ivan Franko Group unit fighters destroy dozen and half vehicles in Pokrovsk direction. VIDEO

