414th Brigade drones set ablaze Russian MT-LB with cannon. VIDEO
FPV drones of the 414th Brigade of the Unmanned Systems Forces (USF) are systematically destroying enemy artillery.
The corresponding video was published on the WORMBUSTERS unit's channel, Censor.NET reports.
