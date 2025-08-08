In the Lyman direction, pilots from the "SIGNUM" battalion attacked enemy shelters, destroying a number of the occupiers’ hideouts, including one flying Russian flag.

This was reported on the page of the Signum battalion, Censor.NET reports.

Watch more: Traitor and Russian army tanker from Luhansk, Kostin, admits to war crimes: "In Popasna, I personally drove down street and shelled houses. Two people in one, three in another". VIDEO