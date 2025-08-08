1 672 5
Ukrainian defenders attack enemy shelter with Russian tricolor hanging inside. VIDEO
In the Lyman direction, pilots from the "SIGNUM" battalion attacked enemy shelters, destroying a number of the occupiers’ hideouts, including one flying Russian flag.
This was reported on the page of the Signum battalion, Censor.NET reports.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password