1 672 5

Ukrainian defenders attack enemy shelter with Russian tricolor hanging inside. VIDEO

In the Lyman direction, pilots from the "SIGNUM" battalion attacked enemy shelters, destroying a number of the occupiers’ hideouts, including one flying Russian flag.

This was reported on the page of the Signum battalion, Censor.NET reports.

Author: 

Russian Army (9780) elimination (5585)
