Ukrainian drone "Zhdun" attacks two occupiers on quad bike from ambush. VIDEO

A video has been published online showing a Ukrainian drone-"zhdun" is attacking a quad bike with two occupiers from an ambush.

According to Censor.NET, the video shows a kamikaze drone waiting for a target and then flying up and attacking it.

Watch more: Soldiers fire automatic weapons at Russian "Zhdun" drone sitting in ambush on road and destroy it. VIDEO

