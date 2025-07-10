Ukrainians adapt drones faster when they produce them themselves - Kubilius

It is better for Ukraine to manufacture drones at home rather than abroad, as this allows them to be quickly adapted to new conditions.

This was stated by European Commissioner for Defense and Space Andrius Kubilius in an interview with Ukrinform, Censor.NET reports.

"Ukrainians produce very good drones themselves, and I'm not sure that we can transfer Ukrainian production to Europe and possibly increase the scale. Ukrainians have created such a unique "ecosystem": you produce drones yourself... and you know why some drones stop working, stop being effective, and, accordingly, what needs to be changed in them. And you immediately introduce innovations," he explained.

Kubilius noted that Ukrainians quickly adapt drones when they lose efficiency. And it will be difficult to do this in production facilities outside of Ukraine.

"That is why we need to invest in Ukraine and build and help Ukrainians create more capacities to produce drones and other weapons," the European Commissioner explained.

He believes that Ukrainians need not so much weapons made in Europe as financing for their production.

