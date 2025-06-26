Europe should create an army of drones to protect against Russia - Kubilius

EU Commissioner for Defense Andrius Kubilius believes that Europe should create an army of drones to protect against a possible Russian attack.

He said this in an interview with Sky News, Censor.NET reports.

He said that Europeans will need millions of drones to protect themselves, and they should start preparing now.

"Russia may have about five million drones, so we need more capacity than we have to win," the European Commissioner said.

He believes that it is worth starting not with the accumulation of drones that will become obsolete, but with the creation of teams of pilots, engineers and manufacturers who will be ready to increase production if necessary.

"There are currently only two armies on the European continent that have undergone combat tests and are capable of using millions of drones: one is Russian, which is planning new aggressions; the other is Ukrainian. We need to learn a lot from Ukraine. How to organize defense against millions of drones, and how to make your defense industry innovative," Kubilius added.

