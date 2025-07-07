Kubilius believes that Europe has resources to increase military aid to Ukraine

According to European Commissioner for Defense Andrius Kubilius, Europe has the resources to simultaneously strengthen its own security and increase military assistance to Ukraine.

The European Commissioner noted that over the three years of Russia's full-scale invasion, the EU and the United States have provided Ukraine with approximately the same amount of military assistance - 50 and 60 billion, respectively.

"If we calculate the figures for not only the member states, but also all European countries, such as the UK and Norway, we get very equal figures on both sides: about 60 billion euros during the three years of war from the European Union and 60 billion from America," Kubilius said.

According to him, the current share of military assistance to Ukraine from European allies "is not something that is impossible for us to increase."

"The European Union's defense assistance to Ukraine amounted to less than 0.1% of GDP, and for the Americans it was the same, less than 0.1% of GDP. Since we are ready to spend 3.5% of GDP on our defense, we can still provide 0.1%... The question is how and in what way our strategy will support Ukraine, and what is our long-term strategy towards Russia. I hope that we will be much clearer in our strategic approach, which will allow us to support Ukraine more effectively," the official said.