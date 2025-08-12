210 SAR, together with adjacent units, cleared outskirts of Stepnohirsk in Zaporizhzhia region from occupiers, - DeepState. VIDEO

The 210th Separate Assault Regiment, together with adjacent units, cleared the southern outskirts of Stepnohirsk, in Zaporizhzhia region, where the enemy had previously entered.

This is reported by DeepState, Censor.NET informs.

It is noted that the Ukrainian Defence Forces have finally cleared Stepnohirsk from enemy groups that had dragged themselves to the southern outskirts and tried to gain a foothold.

"Thanks to the high-quality work of 210 SAR and adjacent units, we managed to knock out the enemy's remnants and concentrate on consolidating and restoring positions," the statement said.

