Border guards destroyed boat and four enemy vehicles used by occupiers for logistical purposes. VIDEO
In the southern direction, border guards destroyed a boat and four enemy vehicles used by the occupiers for logistical purposes.
The corresponding video was published on the State Border Guard Service's telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.
