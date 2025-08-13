ENG
Border guards destroyed boat and four enemy vehicles used by occupiers for logistical purposes. VIDEO

In the southern direction, border guards destroyed a boat and four enemy vehicles used by the occupiers for logistical purposes.

The corresponding video was published on the State Border Guard Service's telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

