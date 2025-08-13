Fighters from 5th SAB destroyed several buildings where Russians were hiding and also accurately attacked dugout. VIDEO

Every day, the fighters of the 5th Separate Kyiv Assault Brigade destroy the occupiers' equipment and manpower. In one of the frontline areas, Ukrainian defenders destroyed a Russian shelter, a dugout.

The video was posted on the unit's channel, Censor.NET reports.

"Everything that seemed safe to the occupiers turned into ruins and smoke," the soldiers added.

