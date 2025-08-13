ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
4848 visitors online
News Video Situation at front
745 0

Fighters from 5th SAB destroyed several buildings where Russians were hiding and also accurately attacked dugout. VIDEO

Every day, the fighters of the 5th Separate Kyiv Assault Brigade destroy the occupiers' equipment and manpower. In one of the frontline areas, Ukrainian defenders destroyed a Russian shelter, a dugout.

The video was posted on the unit's channel, Censor.NET reports.

"Everything that seemed safe to the occupiers turned into ruins and smoke," the soldiers added.

Watch more: Ukrainian defenders repelled assault, destroying tank, 4 buggies, 4 motorcycles, and damaging IFV and APC. VIDEO

Author: 

Russian Army (9796) elimination (5597) 5 SAB (112)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 