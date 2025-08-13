Occupier blew himself up with anti-tank mine while trying to throw it into shelter of our fighters. VIDEO

The Ukrainian military showed the accidental self-destruction of the occupier, who was trying to destroy our shelter.

According to the soldiers of the 34th separate motorised infantry battalion of the 57th Separate Mechanised Infantry Brigade, the footage was filmed in the Kharkiv region, Censor.NET reports.

Thus, to clear Vovchansk of the enemy presence, our fighters began using anti-tank mines, destroying the ruins in which Russian stormtroopers are hiding.

In the video published, you can see the enemy making his way through the ruined city with a mine, apparently planning to blow up Ukrainian defenders with it, but at some point the mine detonates right in his hands.

