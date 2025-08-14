ENG
Drones of 414th Brigade of USF destroyed 12 occupiers on motorcycles. VIDEO

The FPV drones of the 414th Brigade of the USF are methodically destroying Russian motorcycle attackers.

The corresponding video was published on the channel of the WORMBUSTERS unit, Censor.NET reports.

Watch more: 414th Brigade drones set ablaze Russian MT-LB with cannon.

