1 207 2
Drones of 414th Brigade destroy occupiers’ logistics. VIDEO
The FPV drones of the 414th Brigade of the USF are disrupting the logistics of Russian occupiers by destroying vehicles and tow trucks in the frontline zone.
The corresponding video was published on the WORMBUSTERS unit's channel, Censor.NET informs.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password