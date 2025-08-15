ENG
Drones of 414th Brigade destroy occupiers’ logistics. VIDEO

The FPV drones of the 414th Brigade of the USF are disrupting the logistics of Russian occupiers by destroying vehicles and tow trucks in the frontline zone.

The corresponding video was published on the WORMBUSTERS unit's channel, Censor.NET informs.

Watch more: Drones of 414th Brigade of USF destroyed 12 occupiers on motorcycles. VIDEO

