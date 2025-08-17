Voronezh region attacked by drones: Liski railway station hit. VIDEO

On the night of 17 August, explosions occurred in the Voronezh region. Drones attacked the railway

Censor.NET reports this with reference to Russian media and Voronezh region Governor Alexander Gusev.

In one of the municipalities of the Voronezh region, a railway station track installer was injured in a drone attack. He was hospitalised in a district hospital.

As a result of the drone's wreckage, a power line at the railway station was damaged and several trains were delayed. It was later resumed.

According to locals, the drones attacked the Liski railway station. A shop and a clothing market caught fire in the same area. In another municipality, a gas pipe caught fire.

