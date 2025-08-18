SOF soldiers cleared enemy positions: several Russian special forces soldiers were taken prisoner. VIDEO

The soldiers of the 3rd Regiment of the SOF successfully cleared an area where, according to intelligence, there were more than a dozen Russian occupiers.

The video was released by the press service of the SOF, Censor.NET reports.

The SOF soldiers quietly approached the enemy positions through the thickets and came into close contact with the enemy.

An SOF operator with the call sign Rudia said that the soldiers spotted a dugout and heard the ruscists talking from there, so they immediately opened fire.

As a result of the battle, most of the enemies were killed, and several Russian special forces soldiers surrendered. In addition, after clarifying the coordinates of the enemy's positions, the crews of the bombers worked on them.

