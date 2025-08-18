Occupiers hung Russian and American flags on their armoured vehicle and are heading to storm positions of Armed Forces of Ukraine. VIDEO
A video has been published online showing an armoured vehicle of the occupiers flying the flags of Russia and the United States rushing towards Ukrainian positions in the Zaporizhzhia direction.
According to Censor.NET, Ukrainian soldiers tried to destroy the enemy vehicle, probably with the help of a drone. At the 25th second of the video, an explosion can be seen on board the armoured vehicle. It survived, but the flags on it are no longer visible.
"Russians with the American flag are storming the positions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the Zaporizhzhia direction," the commentary to the video reads.
