Starmer ahead of meeting with Trump: Just peace must be ensured in Ukraine. VIDEO

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, who is heading to Washington to meet with Donald Trump, stressed the importance of achieving a just peace in Ukraine.

According to Censor.NET, he said this in a video posted on the social network X.

The Prime Minister noted that the war in Ukraine has been going on for more than three years and has had a huge impact on Ukrainians, who have suffered greatly.

"But it has also affected Europe, every family and community in the United Kingdom. That's why everyone wants it to end, including Ukrainians. We have to get it right. We have to ensure that we have a peace that is lasting, just and fair. That's why I'm going to Washington with other European leaders to discuss this face to face with President Trump and President Zelenskyy, because it's in everyone's interest. It's in the UK's interest that we get it right," he stressed.

As a reminder, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, Finnish President Alexander Stubb, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and French President Emmanuel Macron will attend a meeting between President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Donald Trump in Washington on Monday, 18 August.

Read more: White House asks if Zelenskyy will wear suit to Trump meeting - Axios