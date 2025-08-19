Ukrainian FPV drones destroy Russian infantry and military equipment in Kreminna area of Luhansk region. VIDEO
Operators of Ukrainian FPV drones continue to destroy the enemy in the Luhansk region.
A video of the elimination of Russian military equipment and a large number of enemy infantry was posted on social media, Censor.NET reports.
The drones are made in Ukraine. The drones are powered by fibre optics.
