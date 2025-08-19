ENG
Ukrainian FPV drones destroy Russian infantry and military equipment in Kreminna area of Luhansk region. VIDEO

Operators of Ukrainian FPV drones continue to destroy the enemy in the Luhansk region.

A video of the elimination of Russian military equipment and a large number of enemy infantry was posted on social media, Censor.NET reports.

The drones are made in Ukraine. The drones are powered by fibre optics.

