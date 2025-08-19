Trump thanked Ukrainian soldier Kartavtsev for golf club he gave him. VIDEO

US President Donald Trump thanked Ukrainian defender Kostiantyn Kartavtsev for the golf club that was handed over to him by Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a meeting at the White House.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to a video message of gratitude published by the United Golf, an organisation that rehabilitates Ukrainian veterans through the game of golf.

In the video, Trump is seen sitting in the Oval Office holding a gift. He praised Kartavtsev for his golfing skills.

"Kostiantyn, first of all, I just watched your shot. I'm good at golf and your shot is great, it looks good. And you're going to be a very good golfer very soon," Trump said.

Trump also thanked the Ukrainian military for the gift.

Read more: Ukraine should not give up Donbas to Russia - Merz

"It's beautiful and made with sincere love and given to me with real love from you. And I appreciate it. I have the utmost respect for you. You are an extraordinary man," Trump said.

The US President noted that Kostiantyn continues to play golf and "do other things" after his leg amputation and promised to remember the defender every time he scores a goal.

"Your country is a wonderful country. And we are trying to give it back to it to help it. And your president is working very hard to achieve this. So, I thank you again, keep swinging. The pater is great, I'll use it," Trump added.