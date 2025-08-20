State-owned enterprise "Proskurivka" in Khmelnytskyi region accuses MP Labaziuk of raider seizure. VIDEO

The acting director of the SE of "Proskurivka" Experimental Farm" of the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences of Ukraine, Yevhen Dobrianskyi, accuses MP Serhii Labaziuk of raiding the state-owned enterprise in Khmelnytskyi region.

This was reported by Censor.NET.

Following Dobrianskyi's appeal to the President, the Prosecutor General, the Verkhovna Rada and the government regarding the raider seizure of the state-owned enterprise, investigative journalists visited Khmelnytskyi region. They claim to have witnessed the theft of wheat from state fields.

Dobrianskyi insists that the wheat is being taken away by the people of MP and member of the Verkhovna Rada's Agricultural Committee Serhii Labaziuk. The journalists' cameras recorded the number plates of the vehicles and the tityshky's faces. They turned out to be the same people who had previously stormed the state-owned enterprise and beaten employees.

According to the acting director of "Proskurivka", when the company became profitable and began to recover, the director was suspended, documents were destroyed, equipment was taken away, and people were beaten. Already, the damage is estimated at tens of millions of hryvnias, and the equipment purchased by the state-owned enterprise in instalments is now working in the fields of the agricultural company "Vitagro", whose actual owner is MP Labaziuk.

What is MP Labaziuk known for?

In November 2023, MP Serhii Labasiuk was served a notice of suspicion. He was caught trying to bribe Oleksandr Kubrakov, Minister of Communities, Territories and Infrastructure Development, and Mustafa Nayyem, head of the State Agency for Infrastructure Restoration and Development.

According to the investigation, the MP, in collusion with the director of a private company, offered the top officials a bribe for the allocation of UAH 1 billion in additional funding for the work performed by the company under his control. The proposed bribe amount was to be between 3% and 5% of the funding. Subsequently, the offenders transferred a part of this amount in the amount of USD 150 thousand.

On 28 November 2023, the High Anti-Corruption Court arrested Labaziuk on bail of UAH 40 million, on the same day, the bail was posted and he was released from custody. In May 2024, the case against Labaziuk and his accomplice, Denys Nazimov, director of the private company "URD Ukrainian Roads", was brought to court.