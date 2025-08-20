"They were climbing out of pipe and dying immediately" - these are the words of the "Vampire" UAV crew of the 80th Galician Brigade to describe the March Russian adventure in Kursk region called "Iron Stream".

According to Censor.NET, about 800 enemy soldiers tried to bypass our positions through the gas pipeline. Some of the Russians suffocated in the pipe due to lack of oxygen, and those who managed to get to the exit were discovered and destroyed in time by hell's gifts from the sky. But in russia, they prefer not to mention such details of the "Stream". Dozens of propaganda films glorify the operation as one of the boldest and most successful in history.

However, the facts speak for themselves. The crew of the "Foxtrot" drone company of the 80th Galician Brigade were among the first to "greet" the uninvited guests at the exit of the pipe. On that frantic day, the paratroopers, codenamed "Molfar" and "Izia", made dozens of sorties and drops over the course of several hours to deter the enemy. The "Vampire" UAV worked out, returned, was reloaded with new ammunition, and immediately took off again to hunt. The task of the drone operators was to detain the Russian military and prevent them from dispersing in different directions. And then the Ukrainian artillery put a full stop to this story.

