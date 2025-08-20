Occupiers tow stolen "Zhiguli": "Car was looted with guys. Khokhols’ license plates". VIDEO

A video has been published online showing the occupiers towing stolen "Zhiguli" with Ukrainian licence plates.

According to Censor.NET, the Russian in the video admits that their "trophy" is the result of looting.

"In the Kherson region, the Russians appropriated the car of civilians, deciding that they needed it more than the rightful owners. An army of murderers, rapists, looters and animal torturers in all its 'glory'," the author of the publication notes in his commentary.

