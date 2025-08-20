Bodies of two occupiers drifting down river in Sumy region. VIDEO

A video has been published online showing the bodies of the occupiers killed near the village of Kindrativka in Sumy region.

According to Censor.NET, the video shows two Russians sprawled out on a river floodplain and drifting downstream.

"Russian servicemen from the 40th Separate Marine Infantry Brigade of the Russian Armed Forces during water procedures near the village of Kindrativka, Sumy region," the author of the publication writes in the commentary.

Watch more: Drone operators from 80th Brigade on Russian army’s "Iron Stream" operation in Kursk region: "They were climbing out of pipe and dying immediately". VIDEO