Bodies of occupiers flying in all directions after explosion of Russian "assault" "Zhiguli" on battlefield. VIDEO

A video has been published online showing the destruction of Russian "assault" "Zhiguli" carrying troops on the battlefield.

According to Censor.NET, the video shows the bodies of several Russians rising high up and flying through the air after the explosion.

"Selydovo-Pokrovsk route car with a forced transfer to the 'Hell' station. Footage from the 4th Operational Purpose Brigade of the National Guard of Ukraine 'Rubizh'," the video caption reads.

