Occupier with his hands on his hips, examining remains of comrade just blown apart by kamikaze drone. VIDEO

A Ukrainian kamikaze drone operator has eliminated one of two Russian soldiers walking along a road.

According to Censor.NET, the drone’s explosion tore the occupier to pieces. The footage shows the surviving comrade staring at the remains with his hands on his hips.

"A Ukrainian drone with an exceptionally powerful munition unpacks a Russian soldier in the Pokrovsk direction of Donetsk region. The strike was carried out by pilots of the 82nd Separate Air Assault Bukovyna Brigade," the video caption reads.

