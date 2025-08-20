Five enemy vehicles and three positions taken out: combat work of UAV operators from 4th Border Guard Detachment. VIDEO
Aerial reconnaissance operators of the STRIKS UAV strike company of the 4th Border Detachment carried out nine precise FPV drone strikes in the Southern-Slobozhanskyi direction.
According to Censor.NET, the fighters destroyed five pieces of equipment, a communications antenna, and three enemy positions.
The State Border Guard Service published video footage of the Ukrainian defenders’ skilled work on its Telegram channel.
