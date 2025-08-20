Enemy S-300V anti-aircraft missile system worth $40 million blown to pieces after attack by Ukrainian soldiers. VIDEO

Soldiers of the Lazarus air defence unit of the Pechersk Brigade of the National Guard of Ukraine destroyed enemy equipment in the Zaporizhzhia sector.

As seen in the video, Ukrainian defenders successfully dropped explosives on a Russian S-300V missile and anti-aircraft system worth $40 million, Censor.NET reports.

As a result of the detonation, the Russian equipment was blown to pieces, and the occupiers were seriously injured.

