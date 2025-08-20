Occupiers scatter in all directions: fighters of Vyrii strike UAV company share footage of their work near Kamianske area. VIDEO
The elimination of enemy forces continues near Kamianske in the Orikhiv direction. Fighters of the "Vyrii" UAV strike company (RUBpAK) of the 241st Territorial Defense Brigade shared footage of their work, Censor.NET reports.
According to the description under the video posted on the brigade’s Telegram channel, the enemy pressure on this section of the front does not cease. Russian troops constantly attempt to infiltrate Stepnohirsk in small infantry groups, trying to hide and hold out until reinforcements arrive.
In recent days, the enemy has been attempting to advance toward Stepnohirsk via Plavni. At the same time, Ukrainian troops continue to eliminate the occupiers.
