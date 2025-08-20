Russian SRG fighter on motorcycle takes his final ride in Pokrovsk, where Ukrainian FPV drones were waiting for him. VIDEO

In Pokrovsk, which is currently under relentless shelling, a Russian sabotage and reconnaissance group (SRG) fighter attempted to infiltrate the city. Ukrainian troops spotted the occupier’s accomplice riding a motorcycle.

Hearing the approach of a Ukrainian FPV drone, the Russian fighter realized it was the end, crossed himself, and was struck by a powerful blast.

As reported by Censor.NET, the video recorded by fighters of the "Hostri Kartuzy" unit notes that this is not the first time Russian soldiers’ prayers before death have been captured on camera. "One wonders whether the one they pray to allows them to go to foreign lands and kill people for money. After all, this is a grave sin, and one should not expect to escape payment for such sins."

Watch more: Five enemy vehicles and three positions taken out: combat work of UAV operators from 4th Border Guard Detachment. VIDEO