Man’s best friend: Shepherd dog of military legionnaire rescued in Kyiv region. VIDEO

In the forests of Kyiv region, rescuers saved a military legionnaire’s shepherd dog that had gone missing while its owner was undergoing treatment.

Video shows the young male dog in a tactical harness spotted by locals near the village of Lubianka. The shepherd looked disoriented, running in circles and avoiding people, ignoring commands, Censor.NET reports.

It turned out the dog belongs to a fighter of the French Foreign Legion — and the shepherd himself is a true Frenchman who came to Kyiv with his owner.

