Third Assault Brigade repels massive Russian drone attack in Kharkiv region. VIDEO
Service members of the 3rd Separate Assault Brigade continue to fend off enemy drones. Footage attributed to the 3rd Army Corps captures a clash between Ukrainian troops and Russian occupiers in Kharkiv region, Censor.NET reports.
Evacuating the brigade’s self-propelled howitzer proved difficult, so the 3rd Brigade’s air-defense teams moved in to cover the artillery. "First one FPV drone came in. Then a second, a third, and I realized it was going to be ‘fun’," said a soldier with the callsign "Puma."
The defenders successfully intercepted all enemy targets; not a single Russian drone hit its mark
